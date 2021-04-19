China in action to make COVID-19 vaccines global public good
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu speaks at a virtual ministerial meeting held by the United Nations Economic and Social Council themed "A Vaccine for All," April 16, 2021. /Chinese Foreign Ministry
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said Friday that China is fulfilling its solemn commitment to make COVID-19 vaccines a global public good with practical actions.
Ma made the remarks at a virtual ministerial meeting held by the United Nations Economic and Social Council themed "A Vaccine for All." The meeting brought together senior officials from the UN, government, business, the scientific community and civil society, who explored ways to guarantee equal access to the vaccine as a global public good, and to strengthen countries' readiness for its distribution.
China is providing vaccine aid to 80 countries, exporting vaccines to more than 40 countries, and cooperating with more than 10 nations in vaccine research, development and production, said Ma, adding that the safety and efficacy of China's vaccines are widely recognized.
China has officially joined COVAX, and quickly responded to the COVID-19 ACT Accelerator initiative to promote equitable and reasonable global distribution of vaccines, Ma noted.
Stressing that everyone has equal access to vaccines, Ma said all countries should strengthen international solidarity and cooperation, adhere to fairness and justice, eliminate the vaccine divide, and resolutely resist vaccine nationalism and political manipulation.
We should promote practical cooperation, strengthen communication, promote vaccines as a global public good, and jointly build a community of common health for mankind, Ma underscored.
