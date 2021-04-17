Chinese mainland reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

Xinhua) 15:22, April 17, 2021

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

The same day also saw 14 new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, three each were reported in Shanghai and Guangdong, two each in Tianjin, Sichuan and Shaanxi, and one each in Inner Mongolia and Zhejiang.

No new suspected COVID-19 cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported.

A total of 5,488 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Friday. Among them, 5,259 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 229 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,483 by Friday, including 309 patients still receiving treatment, four of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 85,538 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Friday.

Nineteen asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 326 asymptomatic cases, of whom 309 were imported, under medical observation on Friday.

By the end of Friday, 11,635 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 209 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 1,070 cases, including 11 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,253 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 48 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,032 had been discharged in Taiwan.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)