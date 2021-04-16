12.5 mln people in Beijing vaccinated against COVID-19

April 16, 2021

A medical worker injects a man with a dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a mobile vaccination vehicle outside the Donghua Gate of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, April 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has administered more than 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of 12 p.m. Thursday, according to the municipal government.

A total of 12.5 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, of which 7.54 million people have completed the full two doses.

Approximately 64.2 percent of the people aged 18 and above have received the first shot of vaccine in the Chinese capital. Meanwhile, a total of 1.28 million people aged 60 and above have been inoculated, with the eldest one being over 100 years old.

So far, Beijing's daily vaccination capacity has reached 400,000 doses and over 400 vaccination sites have been set up across the city.

