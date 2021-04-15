Thailand's daily COVID-19 cases reach new high for 2nd straight day

Xinhua) 15:23, April 15, 2021

BANGKOK, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Thailand on Thursday recorded 1,543 new COVID-19 infections, hitting a record high for the second consecutive day and bringing the nationwide tally to 37,453.

Of the new cases, 1,540 were local infections and three others were imported cases, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The cases linked to the latest outbreak have spread to 75 out of 77 provinces, largely due to the fast-spreading COVID-19 variant first detected in Britain, the CCSA said.

The government is likely to impose tougher restrictions in Bangkok and other high risk regions to stop the rising cases of coronavirus after Songkran holiday, local media said.

No additional death was reported Thursday, leaving the total death toll at 97.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)