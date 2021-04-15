People in Hangzhou receive recombinant subunit vaccine against COVID-19

Ecns.cn) 09:59, April 15, 2021

A citizen receives a recombinant subunit vaccine against COVID-19 at an inoculation site in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 14, 2021. The COVID-19 vaccine is introduced in Hangzhou, and residents are vaccinated in order. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

