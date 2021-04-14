Hong Kong reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 16:59, April 14, 2021

HONG KONG, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported five additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the 26th consecutive day for the figure to stay below 10.

According to the CHP, there were four imported cases and one local case which was epidemiologically linked with another local case confirmed earlier, taking the total tally to 11,612.

A total of 146 cases have been recorded in the past 14 days, including 30 local cases of which nine are from unknown sources, the CHP said.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26. About 615,300 people have received their first dose of vaccine, and about 303,400 have received their second dose so far.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)