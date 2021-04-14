U.S. sees upward trend in COVID-19 cases for four weeks

Xinhua) 15:38, April 14, 2021

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Xinhua) -- The United States has seen an upward trend in COVID-19 cases for four consecutive weeks, as social distancing and mask mandates were lifted in some areas and more variants transmitted across the country.

Since March 20, the 7-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases in the country has consistently remained higher compared with the previous 7-day moving average, according to data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The current 7-day moving average of daily new cases stands at 67,530 cases, up around 6 percent from the previous seven days.

Meanwhile, new COVID-19 hospitalizations also went up 7.3 percent from the previous 7-day period, according to the CDC.

As of April 10, the United States had recorded more than 21,000 infection cases of coronavirus variants, according to the latest data of the CDC.

Among those variants cases, 20,915 cases were caused by the variant known as B.1.1.7, which was originally detected in Britain.

There were 453 cases of a new strain initially discovered in South Africa, called B.1.351, and 497 cases of the P.1 strain first discovered in Brazil.

In addition, the B.1.427 and B.1.429 variants, two coronavirus strains first detected in the U.S. state of California, are also being closely monitored by the CDC.

The five coronavirus strains are currently classified by the CDC as "variants of concern," as evidence shows that they have a stronger transmissibility, increase hospitalizations or deaths, and reduce effectiveness of treatments or vaccines.

B.1.1.7 is the most common variant circulating in the United States and has been reported in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, while variants P.1 and B.1.351 are relatively less, according to the CDC.

Even as the country picks up its COVID-19 vaccination pace, the coronavirus variants are spreading rapidly, and health experts warn the variants infections could potentially stall the nation's recovery from the pandemic.

