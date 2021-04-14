Global health challenges require global responses, cooperation: The Lancet

Chinese medical team experts and Italian doctors pose for a photo in Padua, Italy, March 18, 2020. (Chinese Medical Team/Handout via Xinhua)

"China's domestic successes in controlling COVID-19 stand in contrast with outcomes elsewhere, and other countries should learn what public health lessons they can," said the Lancet.

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Global health challenges require global responses and cooperation, according to an editorial published in The Lancet.

Since the reopening of Wuhan, a megacity in central China's Hubei Province and the hardest-hit Chinese city by the coronavirus, efforts to control the pandemic in China have thus far successfully prevented the resurgence and importation of new cases, read the article published in the general medical journal on Saturday, on the occasion of the one-year mark since Wuhan emerged from the 76-day lockdown against COVID-19 on April 8, 2020.

Sporadic outbreaks of COVID-19 in several areas in China were also all contained, while the country's social and economic activities have resumed, the article said.

Representatives of medical personnel who have assisted Hubei during the epidemic visit Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

China's public health measures, as well as the public's compliance, largely owing to high trust in the government, have contributed to the country's effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

"China's domestic successes in controlling COVID-19 stand in contrast with outcomes elsewhere, and other countries should learn what public health lessons they can," it added.

"When it comes to science and health, collaboration is much more productive than antagonism," it noted.

