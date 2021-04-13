Languages

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Heroic Hubei: A Province Reborn

(Xinhua) 11:19, April 13, 2021

China's Hubei, once hit hard by the COVID-19, aims to achieve a GDP growth target of more than 10 percent in 2021.

Find out how the province has been recovering from the impact of the pandemic.

 

