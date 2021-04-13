China's Hubei administers 10.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hubei Province, once hard hit by COVID-19, had administered 10.69 million coronavirus vaccine doses as of Saturday, a provincial official said here Monday.

Hubei had carried out more than 49.54 million nucleic acid tests by Saturday, said Ying Yong, secretary of the Hubei Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, at an event held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In another development, the provincial health commission said people with a higher risk of exposure were vaccinated first, including those in sectors like the cold chain, medical treatment and public health, transportation, education, and the service industry.

Hubei now has 1,952 vaccination sites and 5,492 injection tables.

Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei Province, marked the first anniversary of ending its 76-day isolation on Thursday, and the province has reported no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for ten consecutive months.

