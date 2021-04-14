Los Angeles schools reopen for in-person classes with mandatory COVID-19 testing in place

Xinhua) 09:58, April 14, 2021

Students attend an in-person class in a school in Los Angeles, California, the United States, on April 13, 2021. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic for the first time in more than a year, some Los Angeles schools reopened for in-person classes on Tuesday. Safety standards and mandatory COVID-19 testing of students were in place, but many parents still opted to keep their kids learning from home. (Xinhua)

