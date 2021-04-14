Malaysia reports 1,767 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

Xinhua) 15:56, April 14, 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia reported 1,767 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Tuesday, bringing the national total to 363,940.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that nine of the new cases are imported and with 1,758 being local transmissions.

Another 12 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 1,345.

Some 1,290 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 346,295 or 95.2 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 16,300 active cases, 199 are being held in intensive care units and 82 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

