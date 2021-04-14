Home>>
Hong Kong reports 13 new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 16:09, April 14, 2021
HONG KONG, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 13 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking its total tally to 11,607.
Of the new cases, three infections were locally transmitted and 10 were imported, according to a CHP briefing.
A second batch of the Fosun Pharma/BioNTech vaccines were shipped to Hong Kong on Tuesday morning.
Under the government inoculation program starting Feb. 26, about 877,900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Fosun Pharma/BioNTech and Sinovac Biotech have been administered in Hong Kong, with 280,500 people fully vaccinated.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Malaysia reports 1,767 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths
- COVID-19 variants pose biggest threat to U.S. economic recovery: bank president
- India's COVID-19 tally rises to 13,689,453, Philippines reports 8,571 new infections
- U.S. sees upward trend in COVID-19 cases for four weeks
- Minister: Indian gov't has no plan for countrywide lockdown amid spike in COVID-19 cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.