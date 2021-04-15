Over 200,000 new cases take India's COVID-19 tally to over 14 million

A health worker collects samples from passengers for Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test at a bus station, in Bangalore, India, April, 11, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)

NEW DELHI, April 15 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 surge continues as over 200,000 (200,739) cases were registered during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to over 14 million (14,074,564), said the latest data released by the federal health ministry on Thursday.

As many as 1,038 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the death toll to 173,123, added the data.

This is the first time when the single-day spike in COVID-19 cases has surpassed the 200,000 mark ever since the pandemic broke out in the country. For almost 10 days, the number of new cases registered in India in 24 hours had been over 100,000. On Wednesday 184,372 new cases were reported.

There are still 1,471,877 active cases in the country, while 12,429,564 people have been discharged from hospitals after medical treatment.

