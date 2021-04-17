Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case
(Xinhua) 10:17, April 17, 2021
EIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.
The same day also saw 14 new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, three each were reported in Shanghai and Guangdong, two each in Tianjin, Sichuan and Shaanxi, and one each in Inner Mongolia and Zhejiang.
No new suspected COVID-19 cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported.
