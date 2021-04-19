Chinese mainland reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

Xinhua) 09:50, April 19, 2021

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of them, four were reported in Hainan, two each in Guangdong and Yunnan, and one each in Tianjin, Shanghai and Shaanxi.

One new suspected COVID-19 case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, according to the commission.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported.

