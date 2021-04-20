Global weekly COVID-19 infections reach new high: WHO

Xinhua) 09:06, April 20, 2021

Indian migrant workers and their families are seen outside the bus transport booking center during the coronavirus pandemic, in Bangalore, India, April, 15, 2021. India's COVID-19 surge continued as a fresh high of 200,739 new cases were registered on the day.(Str/Xinhua)

Deaths also rose for the fifth straight week, pushing the global death toll to over three million, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing.

GENEVA, April 19 (Xinhua) -- New COVID-19 infections worldwide have increased for the eighth week running, with a record 5.2 million cases reported last week and an alarming growth rate in young people, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday.

The pandemic has been gathering pace recently, according to WHO's numbers. "It took nine months to reach one million deaths; four months to reach two million, and three months to reach three million," the WHO chief said.

Photo taken on April 13, 2021 shows a view of a newly built hospital designated for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Xinhua/Rahel Patrasso)

Meanwhile, infections and hospitalizations among people aged 25 to 59 are increasing at an alarming rate, he said, possibly as a result of highly transmissible variants and increased social mixing among younger adults.

To cope with the urgent need for COVID-19 vaccines worldwide, the WHO issued an expression of interest on Friday for establishing a COVID-19 technology transfer hub for mRNA vaccines, in hopes of increasing production of those vaccines in low- and middle-income countries.

Tedros called for the original manufacturers of mRNA vaccines to contribute their technology and know-how to a central hub, and for manufacturers in low- and middle-income countries to express interest in receiving that technology.

"We have seen incredible innovation in science; now we need innovation to ensure as many people as possible benefit from that science," he said.

People line up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Nice, southern France, April 10, 2021. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

