India records 259,170 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 15,321,089

Xinhua) 15:45, April 20, 2021

Migrants from Indian state Maharashtra wait in line to take rapid antigen tests for possible COVID-19 infection at a railway station in Patna, capital city of India's eastern state of Bihar, April 19, 2021. (UNI via Xinhua)

A total of 259,170 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 15,321,089. The death toll from COVID-19 has reached 180,530.

NEW DELHI, April 20 (Xinhua) -- A total of 259,170 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 15,321,089, according to the data released by the health ministry on Tuesday.

Besides, 1,761 more deaths were recorded, bringing the death toll to 180,530.

There are 2,031,977 active cases in the country, with an increase of 102,648 through Monday, while 13,108,582 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

The daily figures continue to peak in the country and the government has imposed new measures to contain the spread. School exams have been canceled or postponed in the wake of the deteriorating situation.

India kicked off a nationwide vaccination drive in January, and so far over 127 million vaccination doses have been administered across the country.

Meanwhile, a total of 269,414,035 tests have been conducted in India till Monday, out of which 1,519,486 tests were conducted on Monday alone, according to the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research on Tuesday.

The national capital Delhi, one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, witnessed 23,686 new cases and 240 deaths through Monday. So far 12,361 people have died in the city due to COVID-19, said Delhi's health department.

Delhi has been put under a week-long curfew till April 26.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)