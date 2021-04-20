Home>>
China's Yunnan reports 1 new COVID-19 case
(Xinhua) 16:16, April 20, 2021
KUNMING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Yunnan Province reported one confirmed COVID-19 case on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.
The case was found among a group of people who had been potentially exposed to the coronavirus and are under quarantine, after new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases began to emerge in late March, the commission said.
As of Monday, 76 confirmed cases, including six imported ones, as well as 14 asymptomatic cases were receiving treatment or under medical observation in designated hospitals in the province.
