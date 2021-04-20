Sinovac vaccine 80 pct effective against COVID-19-related death: Chilean gov't study

Xinhua) 15:52, April 20, 2021

A nurse prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Santiago, Chile, March 25, 2021. (Photo by Jorge Villegas/Xinhua)

Chilean gov't study shows that Sinovac vaccine:

- 80 pct effective against COVID-19-related death

- 67 pct effective in preventing symptomatic infection

- 85 pct effective in preventing hospitalizations

- 89 pct in preventing patients from entering ICU

SANTIAGO, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd is 80 percent effective against death from the disease, showed a recent real-world study in Chile.

The Sinovac vaccine is also 67 percent effective in preventing symptomatic infection, 85 percent effective in preventing hospitalizations and 89 percent in preventing patients from entering intensive care units, according to the study released by the Chilean government on Friday.

Rodrigo Yanez, Chile's vice trade minister who forged a deal with Sinovac to host the clinical trial of the vaccine, told media that the data showed Chile had made "the right bet."

Speaking to Reuters, Yanez said, "It's a game changer for that vaccine and I think it ratifies quite graphically the discussion over its efficacy."

