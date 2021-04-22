Chinese health official stresses preventing COVID-19 import

Xinhua) 16:40, April 22, 2021

Customs officers ask and record information of inbound passengers at the Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, March 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese health official Wednesday called for continuous efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 through imported cases as the number of patients around the globe keeps rising.

The newly added COVID-19 cases worldwide have been on the upswing for eight consecutive weeks and 5.26 million new cases were reported last week, Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, told a press conference.

Mi also vowed to step up COVID-19 vaccinations in China and called on the public to strengthen individual protection against the virus.

China has seen over 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide.

