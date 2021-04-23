China's Yunnan reports 3 imported COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 16:24, April 23, 2021

KUNMING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Yunnan Province reported three imported COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic case on Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday.

The confirmed patients are Chinese nationals who entered China from Myanmar via a land port between April 20 and 22. The patients tested positive during customs entry quarantine.

The imported asymptomatic carrier entered China from Laos via a land port on April 21, and tested positive during customs entry quarantine, according to the commission.

As of Thursday, 61 confirmed cases, including nine imported ones, as well as 13 asymptomatic cases are receiving treatment or under medical observation in designated hospitals in the province.

