Hong Kong reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 15:24, April 24, 2021

HONG KONG, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported nine additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total tally to 11,727.

Of the new cases, eight were imported and only one was locally transmitted, according to a CHP press briefing. Three of the imported cases carried COVID-19 virus variants, bringing the number of such infections reported in Hong Kong to 238.

The coronavirus epidemic has been abating in Hong Kong with daily new cases remaining at a low level, thanks to effective control measures and the ongoing vaccination drive.

Nearly 1.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Hong Kong under a government program, with over 400,000 people fully vaccinated.

An additional batch of the Fosun Pharma/BioNTech vaccine arrived in Hong Kong on Friday. Besides, vaccine jabs produced by Sinovac Biotech are also available here.

With an easing epidemic, some 52,000 students started Friday to sit the university entrance exam in Hong Kong, with special arrangements put in place to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection, including temperature check and hand hygiene.

Exam participants also have to sit at least 1.5 meters apart and are required to wear a face mask.

This year's examination of the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education runs from Friday to May 20, during which every student will take exams of four core subjects and several elective subjects.

