Chinese mainland reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

Xinhua) 13:57, April 30, 2021

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of all the cases, seven were reported in Shanghai, two in Guangdong, and one each in Shanxi, Jiangsu, Fujian and Hainan.

Three new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported across the mainland on Thursday, the commission said.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Thursday, it added.

A total of 5,657 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Thursday. Among them, 5,370 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 287 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,655 by Thursday, including 328 patients still receiving treatment, three of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 85,691 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were 10 suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Thursday.

A total of 19 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 324 asymptomatic cases, of whom 315 were imported, under medical observation by Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, 11,770 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 209 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 1,121 cases, including 12 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,404 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,051 had been discharged in Taiwan.

