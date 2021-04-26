Chinese mainland reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

Xinhua) 14:00, April 26, 2021

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of them, three were reported in Yunnan, two each in Shanghai and Sichuan, and one each in Jiangsu, Fujian, Guangdong and Shaanxi.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Sunday, the commission said.

A total of 5,601 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 5,336 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 265 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,599 by Sunday, including 311 patients still receiving treatment, four of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 85,652 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were six suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Sunday.

Eighteen asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 325 asymptomatic cases, of whom 314 were imported, under medical observation by Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 11,736 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 209 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 1,100 cases, including 12 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,354 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,045 had been discharged in Taiwan.

