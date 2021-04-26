Home>>
Weekend lockdown imposed as preventive measure against COVID-19 in Bangalore, India
(Xinhua) 10:54, April 26, 2021
Police personnel conduct checks on commuters during a weekend lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against COVID-19 in Bangalore, India, April 25, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)
