Video: We Are China

Weekend lockdown imposed as preventive measure against COVID-19 in Bangalore, India

Xinhua) 10:54, April 26, 2021

Police personnel conduct checks on commuters during a weekend lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against COVID-19 in Bangalore, India, April 25, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)