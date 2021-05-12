Mainland exposes Taiwan authority's nature of seeking "independence"

Xinhua) 14:28, May 12, 2021

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson Tuesday slammed Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority for its latest attempt to hype up the "Taiwan independence" narrative in the international community.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, pushed back against the DPP authority in response to a query on Tsai Ing-wen's remarks at the "Copenhagen Democracy Summit 2021."

Swindling the international community under the guise of "democracy" has been the DPP authority's stock-in-trade, said Zhu, noting the nature of the move is to seek "Taiwan independence."

"This will not change the fact that Taiwan is a part of China's territory," said Zhu.

She urged relevant countries to abide by the one-China principle and not provide a stage for the DPP authority's political farce.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)