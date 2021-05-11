Taiwan reports four more local cluster infection COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:06, May 11, 2021

TAIPEI, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan on Monday reported four new COVID-19 cases associated with a cluster involving Taiwan-based China Airlines cargo pilots and Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel employees, bringing the total number of infections to 35.

The latest cases include a China Airlines pilot, a shuttle bus driver and two family members of an earlier confirmed case, said the local disease monitoring agency.

Taiwan also reported 11 new imported COVID-19 cases from the Philippines, Syria, India and Indonesia on Monday.

The total number of confirmed cases on the island has risen to 1,199, including 12 deaths, the agency said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)