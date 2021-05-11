Home>>
Taiwan reports four more local cluster infection COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 14:06, May 11, 2021
TAIPEI, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan on Monday reported four new COVID-19 cases associated with a cluster involving Taiwan-based China Airlines cargo pilots and Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel employees, bringing the total number of infections to 35.
The latest cases include a China Airlines pilot, a shuttle bus driver and two family members of an earlier confirmed case, said the local disease monitoring agency.
Taiwan also reported 11 new imported COVID-19 cases from the Philippines, Syria, India and Indonesia on Monday.
The total number of confirmed cases on the island has risen to 1,199, including 12 deaths, the agency said.
