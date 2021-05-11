Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, all imported
(Xinhua) 09:13, May 11, 2021
A man receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at Shandong No. 3 provincial hospital in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, on May 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.
Of them, four each were reported in Shanghai and Sichuan, two in Fujian, and one each in Hunan, Guangdong, Chongqing and Shaanxi, according to the commission.
One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Inner Mongolia. No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, it added.
