COVID-19 cases rise to 32,603,556 in U.S.

Xinhua) 14:17, May 07, 2021

People spend time at the National Mall in Washington D.C., the United States, May 6, 2021. U.S. COVID-19 case count rose to 32,603,556 with a total of 580,054 deaths, as of 8:20 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on May 6, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)