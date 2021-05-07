Hong Kong reports 2 more imported COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:24, May 07, 2021

HONG KONG, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, all of which were imported, taking the total tally to 11,798.

The new infections were reported in two persons aged 42 and 32 who arrived from the Philippines and Indonesia. Both of them are asymptomatic, according to the CHP.

A total of 92 cases have been recorded in the past 14 days, including 18 local ones. Of the 18 local cases, four had unknown infection sources, the CHP said.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26. Official data showed some 1,593,600 vaccine doses had been administered in Hong Kong as of Wednesday, with about 588,100 people fully vaccinated against the pandemic.

