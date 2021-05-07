Taiwan reports another local cluster infection COVID-19 case

Xinhua) 10:38, May 07, 2021

TAIPEI, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Another employee at the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the number of cases in a cluster linked to the hotel and Taiwan-based China Airlines to 29, said the local disease monitoring agency.

So far, 11 China Airlines cargo pilots, eight relatives of the pilots, a flight attendant, six Novotel employees, and three of their family members have tested positive for the virus.

In response to the cluster outbreak, authorities strengthened quarantine requirements for China Airlines flight crews with immediate effect, said the agency.

To further curb the spread of the disease, the island will expand its COVID-19 vaccination program, with effect from May 10, to include all military personnel and residents aged 65 or above.

Taiwan reported 12 new imported COVID-19 cases from the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia, also on Thursday.

The total number of confirmed cases on the island has risen to 1,173, including 12 deaths, the agency said.

