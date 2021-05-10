Chinese mainland reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

Xinhua) 10:14, May 10, 2021

A man receives the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Dadong District of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of them, four were reported in Shanghai, two each in Guangdong and Shaanxi, and one each in Zhejiang, Sichuan and Yunnan, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, it added.

