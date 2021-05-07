COVID-19 concerns linger in Australian state with missing link of cases

Xinhua) 14:25, May 07, 2021

SYDNEY, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Australia's state of New South Wales (NSW) is still on COVID-19 alert as the missing link between the recent cases may not be found.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told the press that no new locally acquired cases were recorded on Friday, and she was "pleased with how things are going."

"That's why we ask everybody to come forward and get tested. Every time there's a positive case, we can match it to see if it's part of the same strain," she said.

"There is at least one person, possibly more, who have been very active in the community. We don't know where they have been, what job they do, who they've been in touch with, and who has the virus."

Tightened restrictions are being implemented in Sydney and surrounding regions until Monday morning, after two local cases were recorded on Thursday.

Berejiklian called for people to be more careful over the weekend and follow the restrictions.

As exposure sites were identified and updated while the investigation remained ongoing, the health department particularly placed concerns over the "very low" compliance with QR code check-ins at some hot spots. It urged people who dined or worked there at the time specified to get tested immediately and self-isolate until a negative result received.

"This highlights the need for everyone in NSW to check in and out of every venue you visit, as this allows NSW Health to complete rapid contact tracing when required," the health department said.

"We strongly recommend that the community avoids mingling in large groups over the coming days, and is careful not to put our most vulnerable at risk," the authority said.

