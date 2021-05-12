Chinese mainland reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

Xinhua) 11:17, May 12, 2021

A man receives the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Dadong District of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 7, 2021.(Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of them, eight were reported in Guangdong, three in Shanghai, and one each in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shandong, Sichuan and Shaanxi, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, it added.

A total of 5,801 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 5,522 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 279 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,799 by Tuesday, including 302 patients still receiving treatment, none of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 85,861 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Tuesday.

Eleven asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 319 asymptomatic cases, of whom 313 were imported, under medical observation on Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 11,812 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 1,210 cases, including 12 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,503 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,093 had been discharged in Taiwan.

