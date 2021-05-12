Nepal reports record high one-day COVID-19 death toll, new infections

Xinhua) 09:07, May 12, 2021

Patients infected with COVID-19 are seen outside the corridor of a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, on May 11, 2021. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

KATHMANDU, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Nepal on Tuesday reported over 200 deaths from COVID-19 for the first time, and the dire situation has led to the extension of the lockdown in the Kathmandu Valley and the suspension of international flight till later this month.

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Population, a total of 225 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, a significant jump from 139 on Monday.

Meanwhile, the country with a population of some 30 million had 9,317 new confirmed coronavirus cases, breaking the previous day's record of 9,127. In fact, it has been witnessing over 8,000 cases per day for the last seven consecutive days.

Now, the nationwide total infections have risen to 413,111, and the death toll has reached 4,084.

"The situation is very bad and it happened as people failed to follow the health protocol," Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson at the Health Ministry, told Xinhua. "Political and religious gatherings and feasts organized against the health protocol contributed to the surge in cases."

In response, the authorities in the Kathmandu Valley announced on Tuesday the extension of the lockdown for two more weeks till May 27, barring all economic and social activities except partial opening of shops related to essential goods in the morning.

Most parts of Nepal have been obeying prohibitory orders since April 29 in efforts to contain the second wave of coronavirus that has been raging in the country for the past weeks.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, meanwhile, extended the suspension of international flights till May 31, which was first imposed on May 3.

"The suspension period of international scheduled flights (except two flights a week between Kathmandu and New Delhi under Air Travel Bubble Arrangement), is extended till May 31 midnight," the agency said in a notice.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)