India's Karnataka state announces 14-day lockdown to curb COVID-19

Xinhua) 15:16, May 11, 2021

Policemen are on duty as the Karnataka State government has announced strict 14-day lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Bangalore, India, May 10, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)