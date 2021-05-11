Languages

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

India's Karnataka state announces 14-day lockdown to curb COVID-19

(Xinhua) 15:16, May 11, 2021

Policemen are on duty as the Karnataka State government has announced strict 14-day lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Bangalore, India, May 10, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)


