Mainland again thanks Taiwan compatriots for aid in 2008 earthquake

Xinhua) 17:09, May 12, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 26, 2020 from a helicopter shows elevated expressways in Neijiang, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson again conveyed the mainland's gratitude for the deep concern and generous support Taiwan compatriots showed for and offered to mainland residents hit by the deadly 2008 Wenchuan earthquake.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to an inquiry on Wednesday, which marks the 13th anniversary of the earthquake in the country's southwestern Sichuan Province.

She welcomed compatriots and businesspeople from Taiwan to revisit Wenchuan, the epicenter of the earthquake, and the rest of Sichuan, to learn about rural vitalization and local agricultural, tourism and industrial developments over the last 13 years.

The area has been reborn and is a miracle in terms of its development achievements, Zhu noted.

