Taiwan reports 7 new local COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan reported seven new local COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with the source of infection not yet confirmed for six of them, the local disease monitoring agency said.

One case has been linked to an established cluster involving Taiwan-based China Airlines cargo pilots and employees at the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport.

Five of the six cases with unknown sources have been linked to an arcade in Yilan County. In response to the cluster infection, the arcade has suspended operations and all employees have been placed under home isolation and tested for COVID-19.

Of the six, one case is a man who visited several public places in New Taipei City recently, the agency said.

The emergence of the six local cases with unknown sources of infection shows that the virus has been spreading within communities in Taiwan, the agency said.

In a bid to curb the spread of the disease, the agency has adopted more stringent measures, such as a ban on large-scale gatherings and the implementation of the real-name registration.

Meanwhile, Taiwan reported four imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, all from India.

The total number of confirmed cases on the island has risen to 1,210, including 12 deaths, the agency said.

