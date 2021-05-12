Taiwan's DPP urged to "walk the talk" on restoring cross-Strait exchanges
BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday urged the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan to keep its word on resuming normal cross-Strait exchanges.
Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference.
"The DPP had earlier claimed that it expected a gradual resumption of normal and orderly exchanges among people across the Strait when COVID-19 is brought under control," Zhu said. "We hope it will walk the talk and will not back out."
Advancing exchanges, cooperation and development among compatriots on both sides is a common will and prevailing trend among the people, the spokesperson added.
"We hope to restore cross-Strait personnel exchanges and communication in various fields step by step alongside epidemic control measures," Zhu said.
