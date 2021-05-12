Mainland spokesperson debunks DPP authority hyping up Taiwan-related issues at WHA

Xinhua) 17:54, May 12, 2021

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday that the real intent of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority hyping up Taiwan-related issues at the World Health Assembly (WHA) is to seek "Taiwan independence" under the pretext of pandemic response.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference.

Zhu said that the DPP authority has repeatedly hyped up Taiwan-related issues at the WHA, fabricated lies on international pandemic response and used the pandemic as an excuse for political manipulation. "The true purpose behind this is to seek 'Taiwan independence' rather than heartfelt caring for the well-being of Taiwan people."

Since the DPP came to power in the Taiwan region in 2016, it has obstinately adhered to the separatist position for "Taiwan independence" and refused to recognize the 1992 Consensus, thus unilaterally undermining the political foundation for cross-Strait consultations, Zhu said.

The DPP authority takes full blame for the region being unable to take part in the WHA since then, Zhu said.

