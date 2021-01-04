Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 4, 2021
China's Liaoning reports 6 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    11:32, January 04, 2021

SHENYANG, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Liaoning Province on Sunday reported six locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one imported case, the provincial health commission said Monday.

Five of the new local cases were identified in the provincial capital Shenyang, while the other was in the port city of Dalian.

The imported confirmed case in Shenyang was previously an asymptomatic case.

By Sunday, the province had 77 confirmed cases in hospitals. Another 31 asymptomatic carriers were under quarantine and receiving treatment, according to the commission.

