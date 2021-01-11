Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 11, 2021
China's Liaoning reports 2 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    11:21, January 11, 2021

SHENYANG, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Liaoning Province reported two locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in the provincial capital Shenyang on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

On Sunday, Liaoning also reported four imported confirmed cases in the city of Yingkou.

By Sunday, the province had 77 confirmed cases and 26 asymptomatic ones under medical treatment and observation.

A total of 393 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported in Liaoning by Sunday, including 82 imported ones. Among them, 314 had been discharged from hospitals.

