Nepal's hospitals face acute shortage of oxygen amid rising COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 12:33, May 14, 2021
People wait for their turn at an oxygen factory in Kathmandu, Nepal on May 13, 2021. Nepal's hospitals are facing an acute shortage of oxygen which is needed for COVID-19 patients as the country is struggling with record numbers of infections and deaths of COVID-19 cases. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
