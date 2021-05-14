Hong Kong reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:05, May 14, 2021

HONG KONG, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total tally to 11,817.

According to the CHP, two of the new cases were imported, which arrived in Hong Kong from France and Indonesia respectively.

The local case was epidemiologically linked with another local case confirmed earlier.

A total of 59 cases have been reported in the past 14 days, including eight local cases, of which one had an unknown infection source, the CHP said.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26. Official data showed some 1,830,800 vaccine doses have been administered in Hong Kong as of Wednesday, with about 718,700 people fully vaccinated against the virus.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)