Hong Kong suspends import of poultry products from bird flu-affected areas in France, Germany, S. Africa

HONG KONG, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's food safety authority decided on Thursday to suspend the import of poultry meat and products from bird flu-affected areas in France, Germany and South Africa.

The Center for Food Safety (CFS) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government's Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said the decision was made in view of notifications from the World Organization for Animal Health about outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza in Gironde Department, Haute-Savoie Department, Haut-Rhin Department and Bas-Rhin Department in France and in the District of Oder-Spree of the State of Brandenburg in Germany, and an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5 avian influenza in Mafube Local Municipality of Free State Province in South Africa.

The CFS has instructed the trade to suspend the import of poultry meat and products, including poultry eggs, from these areas with immediate effect to protect public health in Hong Kong.

