Hong Kong reports local case again after 4 days of zero increase

Xinhua) 17:53, May 12, 2021

HONG KONG, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported Wednesday two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 11,814.

Of the new cases, one was locally transmitted and one was imported from overseas, the CHP said in a statement. Hong Kong had witnessed no local infection for four consecutive days ending Tuesday.

Despite Wednesday's local infection, the epidemic has largely remained under control and people's lives are gradually returning to normal.

The mass vaccination program launched by the government is also ongoing in the financial hub. Nearly 1.81 million vaccine doses have been administered, with 704,601 people fully vaccinated.

Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan on Wednesday reiterated that the goal is to have the majority of the population vaccinated for free this year and said the government is exploring inoculation arrangements for non-residents staying in Hong Kong.

