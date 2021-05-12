Hong Kong reports no local COVID-19 infection for 4 straight days

Xinhua) 17:43, May 12, 2021

HONG KONG, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong has seen zero local infection of COVID-19 for four consecutive days.

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, which was imported, taking the total tally to 11,812.

According to the CHP, the new infection involved a 27-year-old woman who arrived from Indonesia.

A total of 71 cases have been reported in the past 14 days, including 11 local cases. Of the 11 local cases, one had an unknown infection source, the CHP said.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26. Official data showed about 1,776,500 vaccine doses had been administered in Hong Kong as of Monday, with about 689,300 people fully vaccinated against the pandemic.

