Number of crimes in Hong Kong down 10 pct in Q1

Xinhua) 14:14, May 12, 2021

HONG KONG, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Commissioner of Police of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Chris Tang Ping-keung said Tuesday that Hong Kong recorded 14,779 crimes in the first quarter of this year, down about 10 percent from the same period last year.

Tang said at a district council meeting that, so far, a total of 10,250 people were arrested in cases related to social unrest in Hong Kong, among whom, about 2,500 have been prosecuted, 295 were sentenced to imprisonment.

Tang said that with the implementation of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR, the police's resolute enforcement actions and judgments made by the court, peace has been generally restored in the Hong Kong society.

Up to now, more than 100 people were arrested by the police on suspicion of violating the national security law in Hong Kong and more than half of them have been prosecuted, he said.

