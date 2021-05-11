Home>>
Hong Kong citizens have fun in Donald Duck themed event
(Ecns.cn) 13:51, May 11, 2021
A young girl takes photos in a “Twist Psychedelic Box” in the Donald Duck themed event at Time Square in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, May 10, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/ LI CHI WA)
Hong Kong citizens enjoy the Donald Duck themed carnival at Times Square in Causeway Bay on Monday.
Photos
